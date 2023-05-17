Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.50) EPS.

Trevena Stock Performance

TRVN opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $12.22.

Institutional Trading of Trevena

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trevena Company Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRVN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

(Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

Further Reading

