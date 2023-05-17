Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) CEO Steve Louis Brown Buys 3,700 Shares of Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) CEO Steve Louis Brown bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $42,735.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,576 shares in the company, valued at $7,387,102.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TRIN opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $41.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.82 million. On average, analysts predict that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,132.81%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 26.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Trinity Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

