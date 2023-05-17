Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Down 0.7 %

TRT stock opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $17.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.37. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

