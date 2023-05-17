Truist Financial Increases UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $46.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UDR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

UDR stock opened at $40.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65. UDR has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 71.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 6,400.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

