Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Director Acquires $42,220.00 in Stock

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) Director Richard H. Puckett purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $42,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,289.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Trustmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.10. Trustmark Co. has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $38.47.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $188.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Trustmark

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Trustmark by 208.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TRMK. StockNews.com downgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James downgraded Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

