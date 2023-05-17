Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Director Richard H. Puckett Purchases 2,000 Shares

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) Director Richard H. Puckett purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,837 shares in the company, valued at $833,074.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.78. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $188.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.76 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

TRMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trustmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 25.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 225,060 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Trustmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trustmark by 7.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

