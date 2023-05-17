Tyman (OTCMKTS:LPUSF) Cut to Buy at Peel Hunt

Tyman (OTCMKTS:LPUSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Tyman Price Performance

Tyman stock opened at C$3.31 on Wednesday. Tyman has a fifty-two week low of C$3.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.31.

About Tyman

(Get Rating)

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

