United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Price Performance
United States Antimony stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. United States Antimony has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.25 and a quick ratio of 17.60.
About United States Antimony
