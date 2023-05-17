United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Sets New 52-Week High at $173.39

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $173.39 and last traded at $173.39, with a volume of 823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.71.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at United States Lime & Minerals

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.45%.

In other news, VP Nathan O’neill sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $116,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 358,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 161,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Lime & Minerals

(Get Rating)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.