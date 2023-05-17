USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of USA Compression Partners worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,975,000 after buying an additional 50,981 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 21.2% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 440,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 77,156 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 48,319 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 36,517.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 106,997 shares during the period. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. USA Compression Partners LP has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $21.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%. The company had revenue of $190.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -1,909.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USAC shares. StockNews.com downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.