Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Usio Stock Down 6.6 %
NASDAQ:USIO opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $56.00 million, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.06. Usio has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.90.
Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. On average, analysts expect that Usio will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Usio
About Usio
USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Usio (USIO)
- Are Bank Stocks a Good Buy Right Now?
- The 8 Best Agricultural ETFs to Consider for Your Portfolio
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.