Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Usio Stock Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ:USIO opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $56.00 million, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.06. Usio has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. On average, analysts expect that Usio will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Usio

About Usio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USIO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Usio by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 120,821 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Usio by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Usio by 64.8% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 49,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Usio by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 13,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

