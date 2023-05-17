Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Globant by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,875 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,435,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,421,000 after acquiring an additional 67,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,920,000 after acquiring an additional 64,161 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 822,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 817,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $152,946,000 after acquiring an additional 77,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.60.

Globant Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $142.84 on Wednesday. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $240.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Globant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $490.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

