Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 39.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $39,637.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 334,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,136.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $39,637.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 334,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,136.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,513 shares of company stock valued at $801,494. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of -72.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $11.62.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

