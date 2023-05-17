Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

In related news, Director Adam Dewitt bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

Shares of RBA stock opened at $52.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.89. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.72 and a 12 month high of $72.73.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $443.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RBA. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. OTR Global upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

