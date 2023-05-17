Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 808 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $291.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $295.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.81 and a 200 day moving average of $268.02.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,167 shares of company stock valued at $32,403,063. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.67.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

