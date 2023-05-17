Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,686 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after buying an additional 4,846,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,679,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,595,000 after buying an additional 826,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,735,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,270,000 after buying an additional 48,717 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 35,197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,509,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after buying an additional 3,519,722 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6,058.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,489,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 3,432,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $8.52.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 108,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,488,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,301,477.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 108,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,488,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,301,477.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,653.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 341,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,266 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

