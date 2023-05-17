Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $134,000 in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $63,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 0.9 %

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Shares of MUFG opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.66. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $7.71.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

