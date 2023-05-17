Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.5 %

VRSK stock opened at $218.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.42 and its 200 day moving average is $183.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $218.60.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

