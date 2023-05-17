Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Cognex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cognex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cognex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley cut Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $216,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $44,131.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $216,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,887 shares of company stock worth $290,525 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CGNX opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $58.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

