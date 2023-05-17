Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $219,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $30,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.91.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day moving average is $65.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

