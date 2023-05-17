Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $406,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK opened at $211.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $237.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

