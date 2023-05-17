Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $61,000 in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,182 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 42,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 582,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 177,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

NYSE BBVA opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. HSBC raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

See Also

