Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $83,000 in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 29,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. The company has a market cap of $956.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.18. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $5.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 104.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ardelyx

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $40,347.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 23,075 shares of company stock valued at $74,115 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.