Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $241.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $259.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.01.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

