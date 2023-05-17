Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,960 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after acquiring an additional 250,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 2.4 %

RIO opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

RIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CLSA raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($72.03) to GBX 5,790 ($72.53) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

