Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,300,000 Shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300,000 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.74% of electroCore worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in electroCore by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 98,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49,279 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in electroCore by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 75,908 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in electroCore by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 132,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in electroCore by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Stock Performance

electroCore stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. electroCore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

electroCore ( NASDAQ:ECOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.11). electroCore had a negative return on equity of 114.66% and a negative net margin of 236.96%. The company had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 million. Equities analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of electroCore from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

