Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRCE. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 138.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 407.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 5.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

1st Source stock opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.66. 1st Source Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,676.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 2,495 shares of company stock worth $107,888 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

