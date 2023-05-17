Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,410 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 220.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,468,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,261 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $78,726,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $66,894,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,418,052,000 after acquiring an additional 799,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $88.66 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day moving average is $78.78. The company has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $742,926.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total value of $742,926.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $511,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,996,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,341 shares of company stock worth $16,434,344 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

See Also

