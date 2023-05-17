Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,804 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 1,102.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of MFG stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Mizuho Financial Group

Several research firms recently issued reports on MFG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

(Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.