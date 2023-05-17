Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,104 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 222.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 68,654 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 28.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 75,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 62,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 857,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

