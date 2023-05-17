Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Director Avner Mendelson Acquires 2,611 Shares of Stock

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) Director Avner Mendelson bought 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $40,522.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,635.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on VLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 22,120 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

