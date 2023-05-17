Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 0.3 %

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MSM. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

