VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.98.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

