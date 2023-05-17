Vaxart, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Vaxart in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.81). The consensus estimate for Vaxart’s current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million.

Vaxart Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of VXRT opened at $1.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $172.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vaxart by 23.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,860,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,332 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Vaxart by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,634,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,720 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vaxart by 1,862.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,693,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Vaxart by 2,621.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 742,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 715,167 shares during the last quarter. 38.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaxart

(Get Rating)

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines based on its Vector-Adjuvant-Antigen Standardized Technology oral vaccine platform. Its investigational vaccines are administered using a room temperature-stable tablet, rather than by injection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.