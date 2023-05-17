Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 109.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ventas by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Down 3.3 %

Ventas stock opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of -253.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.28.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -999.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

Ventas Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.