VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Trading Up 16.7%

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 150,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 156,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.33.

About VentriPoint Diagnostics

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers; VMS+ software for use in creating three-dimensional model of the heart chamber using echocardiograms and magnetic resonance imaging images; and obtain reproducible, accurate volumetric measurement, and ejection fraction.

