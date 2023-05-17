Verastem’s (VSTM) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Verastem’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VSTM. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Saturday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.60.

Get Verastem alerts:

Verastem Price Performance

VSTM stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Verastem has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $84.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,748,120,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Verastem in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Verastem in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Verastem in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Verastem by 212.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 27,890 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verastem

(Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.