Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 21,512 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,512 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.64% of Forward Air worth $73,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FWRD shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.20.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Forward Air stock opened at $95.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $84.04 and a 1 year high of $117.57. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.63.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $427.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.54 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 13.83%.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Further Reading

