Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,217,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 162,220 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $74,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,291,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,131,000 after acquiring an additional 130,560 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $59.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.26. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $73.57.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 5.67%.

In related news, Director Rocky Motwani bought 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,994.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

