Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 218,751 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 149.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 365,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 218,751 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of Saia worth $77,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 49.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after acquiring an additional 236,105 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 100.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 323,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,550,000 after acquiring an additional 162,558 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Saia by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,089,000 after acquiring an additional 146,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,674,000 after acquiring an additional 92,688 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,000.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.94.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $270.82 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $306.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $287,659.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,317.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,317.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,953 shares of company stock worth $1,450,996. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

