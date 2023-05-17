Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $72.63 Million Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,243 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $72,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.7 %

CBOE opened at $138.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.94. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.67.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.