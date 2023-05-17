Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $77.45 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $77,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,785,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,460,000 after purchasing an additional 159,680 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,275,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,945,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,812,000 after purchasing an additional 110,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,173,000 after purchasing an additional 414,272 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $109.64 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.58 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

