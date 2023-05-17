Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,039,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390,688 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $77,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 2,228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,593,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,018 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 211.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,588 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,450,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,852 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

