Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 228,529 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,106,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,529 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $77,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,684,000 after buying an additional 2,628,267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,722,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,087 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 652.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 629,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,579,000 after acquiring an additional 545,420 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,752,000 after acquiring an additional 368,504 shares during the period. Finally, Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,638,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VPL opened at $68.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $70.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day moving average of $66.47.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

