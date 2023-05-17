Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 78,819 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,819 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Dollar Tree worth $72,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $158.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.76 and a twelve month high of $175.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.53. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.