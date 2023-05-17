VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.06. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $49.14 and a 52 week high of $58.78.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
