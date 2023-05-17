VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.06. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $49.14 and a 52 week high of $58.78.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 17,079.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 49,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 48,847 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 31,309 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 22,157 shares during the last quarter.

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

