Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($2.14) Per Share

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.14) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.12). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vigil Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vigil Neuroscience currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

NASDAQ VIGL opened at $8.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $309.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 3.33. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $16.77.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIGL. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,504,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Finally, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

