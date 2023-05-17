Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$3.30 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

Shares of VZLA opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.58 million, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. Vizsla Silver has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver ( NYSE:VZLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Vizsla Silver will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 1,045.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 136,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vizsla Silver

(Get Rating)

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.