WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE) Insider Katherine (Kate) Thorley Purchases 20,576 Shares of Stock

WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE – Get Rating) insider Katherine (Kate) Thorley acquired 20,576 shares of WAM Leaders stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.46 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.81 ($20,134.10).
WAM Leaders Price Performance
WAM Leaders Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This is a boost from WAM Leaders’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. WAM Leaders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.
WAM Leaders Company Profile
