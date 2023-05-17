WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE) Insider Katherine (Kate) Thorley Purchases 20,576 Shares of Stock

WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE – Get Rating) insider Katherine (Kate) Thorley acquired 20,576 shares of WAM Leaders stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.46 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.81 ($20,134.10).

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This is a boost from WAM Leaders’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. WAM Leaders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

WAM Leaders Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by MAM Pty Limited. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

