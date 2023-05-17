Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 317.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,791,012,000 after buying an additional 1,674,989 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 17.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,775,000 after buying an additional 6,010,798 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,209,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,257,000 after buying an additional 1,645,769 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Welltower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,030,000 after buying an additional 143,331 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,648,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,995,000 after purchasing an additional 657,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $77.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $90.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.32.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

